Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,649 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 17,511 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

NYSE:APC opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

