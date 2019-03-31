Secure Trust Bank (STB) Raised to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 1,387.50 ($18.13) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $256.34 million and a P/E ratio of 10.29. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 1,130 ($14.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,120 ($27.70).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $19.00. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.59%.

In related news, insider Baroness Neville-Rolfe DBE CMG acquired 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,180 ($15.42) per share, for a total transaction of £14,997.80 ($19,597.28).

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

