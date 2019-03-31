Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on APHRIA INC-TS’s Q1 2020 Earnings (APH)

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of APHRIA INC-TS in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst B. Hundley now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for APHRIA INC-TS’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.14 million.

