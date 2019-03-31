Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.28 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will report $74.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.20 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $62.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $307.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.70 million to $312.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $326.32 million, with estimates ranging from $314.90 million to $333.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.01 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

SBCF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Hovde Group cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, FIG Partners cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of SBCF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.35. 265,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.74. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In related news, CEO Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $234,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,441.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David D. Houdeshell sold 5,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $145,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,442.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,226 shares of company stock valued at $637,843. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

