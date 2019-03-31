Scientific Industries (SCND) vs. BioNano Genomics (BNGO) Head-To-Head Review

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) and BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Scientific Industries and BioNano Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A BioNano Genomics 0 0 2 0 3.00

BioNano Genomics has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 163.76%. Given BioNano Genomics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioNano Genomics is more favorable than Scientific Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.4% of BioNano Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Scientific Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Scientific Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. BioNano Genomics does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Industries and BioNano Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Industries 4.22% 7.03% 5.45% BioNano Genomics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scientific Industries and BioNano Genomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Industries $8.48 million 0.79 -$160,000.00 N/A N/A BioNano Genomics $12.00 million 3.67 -$18.50 million ($2.61) -1.67

Scientific Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioNano Genomics.

Summary

Scientific Industries beats BioNano Genomics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc. provides benchtop laboratory equipment, customized catalyst research instruments, and bioprocessing systems and products worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, and multi-vessel vortex mixers and orbital shakers. The company also provides benchtop multi-purpose rotators and rockers to rotate and rock various containers; refrigerated incubators and incubator shakers for shaking and stirring functions; and magnetic stirrers, including high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, four-place high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, and large volume magnetic and four-place general purpose stirrers. In addition, it offers AMI-300 catalyst characterization instrument for temperature-programmed catalyst characterization experiments; and catalyst research instrument products, such as reactor systems, high throughput systems, and micro-activity reactors. Further, the company provides bioprocessing systems comprising coaster systems using disposable sensors for vessels with volumes ranging from 250 milliliter to 5 liters; and mechanical balances, moisture analyzers, and force gauges, as well as pharmacy, laboratory, and industrial digital scales. Its products are used for research purposes by universities, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, national laboratories, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies, and other industries performing laboratory-scale research. The company markets its products under the Genie and Torbal brand names directly, as well as through laboratory equipment distributors and online. Scientific Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. Its Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents, and a suite of data analysis tools. The company's Bionano prep kits and labeling kits provide the critical reagents and protocols needed to extract and label high molecular weight DNA for use with the Saphyr system; and data solutions offering includes a suite of hardware and software for end-to-end experiment management, algorithms for assembling genome maps, and algorithms and databases for bioinformatics processing. It sells its instruments and consumables for research use applications primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Bionano Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

