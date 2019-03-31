SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (SBGSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBGSY. UBS Group upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 51,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,517. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

