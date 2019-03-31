Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Position Cut by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,279,819 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up 0.1% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,623,627,000 after buying an additional 735,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,623,627,000 after buying an additional 735,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,747,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,238,103,000 after buying an additional 2,571,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 62.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,296,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,028,404,000 after buying an additional 12,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,019,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,889,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,478 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

SLB stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $75.43.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

In related news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

