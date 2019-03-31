SBA Communications (SBAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $198.41

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $198.41 and last traded at $199.76, with a volume of 75007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $194.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBAC. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $483.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 51,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.71, for a total transaction of $9,796,581.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,154 shares in the company, valued at $11,471,969.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $83,538.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,558 shares of company stock worth $45,484,249. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,461,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,496,000 after buying an additional 380,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,461,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,496,000 after buying an additional 380,936 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 428.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,636,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,689,000 after buying an additional 2,947,789 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,035,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,598,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,108,000 after purchasing an additional 80,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

