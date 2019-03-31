Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,327 CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,327 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,459,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $351,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 148.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 133,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after buying an additional 80,051 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in CVS Health by 72.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,157,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $169,845,000 after buying an additional 903,890 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,069,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,367,052,000 after buying an additional 1,250,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 7.3% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 240,356 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 77,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $5,010,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $11,486,046.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,283,676.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and sold 412,039 shares worth $27,326,012. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.84 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

CVS stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

