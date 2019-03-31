Sanofi (SAN) PT Set at €77.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €85.56 ($99.49).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.