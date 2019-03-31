Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 536 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $66.74 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $56.57 and a 12 month high of $80.24. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

