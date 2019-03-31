SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Position Cut by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAGE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,375,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,733,000 after acquiring an additional 303,856 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,831,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,433,000 after acquiring an additional 283,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $159.05 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $188.82.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $210.00 price objective on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $230.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.45.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $249,379.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,086,218.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Frates sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $1,011,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,995.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,811 shares of company stock worth $27,771,729 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

