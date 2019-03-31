Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 469,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97,119 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $33,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,792,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,564,000 after purchasing an additional 920,644 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $124.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.35). Ryanair had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. Raymond James raised Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Societe Generale raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

