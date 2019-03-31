RussiaCoin (RC) Price Hits $0.0244 on Major Exchanges

RussiaCoin (CURRENCY:RC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, RussiaCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. RussiaCoin has a market capitalization of $204,446.00 and $0.00 worth of RussiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RussiaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00044500 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006365 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00015921 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00171469 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000353 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000048 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000968 BTC.

About RussiaCoin

RussiaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2014. RussiaCoin’s total supply is 8,377,873 coins. RussiaCoin’s official website is www.russiacoin.info . RussiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @RussiaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

RussiaCoin Coin Trading

RussiaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RussiaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RussiaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RussiaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

