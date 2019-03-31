RumbleON (RMBL) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.94. 697,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average session volume of 155,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

RMBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $115.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.32 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 1,105.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 163,206 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000.

About RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

