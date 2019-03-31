Royal Bank of Canada Lowers MAV Beauty Brands (MAV) Price Target to C$11.00

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$16.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands stock opened at C$7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. MAV Beauty Brands has a twelve month low of C$7.81 and a twelve month high of C$14.15. The firm has a market cap of $296.86 million and a P/E ratio of -47.31.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

