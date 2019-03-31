RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Short Interest Down 37.5% in March

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,296 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 635,709 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,432 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RIBT opened at $3.72 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $3.87.

In other RiceBran Technologies news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental bought 666,667 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,279,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,839,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 253.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares during the period. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

