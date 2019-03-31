RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $3.72 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $3.87.

In related news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental acquired 666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,001.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,279,702 shares in the company, valued at $18,839,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

