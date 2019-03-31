Rialto Price Reaches $0.0406 on Top Exchanges (XRL)

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Rialto has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $9,895.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rialto token can now be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00001227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Rialto has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00427182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.01580481 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00237211 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006789 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Rialto Profile

Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,175,558 tokens. The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI . Rialto’s official website is www.rialto.ai . Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rialto

Rialto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rialto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rialto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rialto using one of the exchanges listed above.

