Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Miragen Therapeutics Inc (MGEN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Miragen Therapeutics were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 60.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 103,348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,395,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 195,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,411,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. Miragen Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 389.97%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

