Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Hallador Energy Co (HNRG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,180 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Hallador Energy worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 1,887.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 63,654 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,163,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 117,819 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 54,456 shares during the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HNRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

NASDAQ HNRG opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hallador Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.40 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hallador Energy Co will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hallador Energy Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

