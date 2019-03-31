Rhumbline Advisers Buys 9,408 Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (ELVT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Elevate Credit were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 3,030.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 124,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 371,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.66 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.77. Elevate Credit Inc has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $11.27.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $207.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.42 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

