Rhumbline Advisers Acquires Shares of 10,851 Evolus Inc (EOLS)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 860.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Evolus by 51.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Evolus stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. Evolus Inc has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $39.50.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Evolus Inc will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Evolus in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Evolus from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

