Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 9,560 Shares of Cohbar Inc (CWBR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cohbar Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBR) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cohbar were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWBR. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Cohbar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,256,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cohbar by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 21,427 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cohbar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,636,000.

Shares of Cohbar stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Cohbar Inc has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Cohbar Profile

CohBar, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus.

