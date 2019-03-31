Reviewing Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) & Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (INNT)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xeris Pharmaceuticals and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals $2.46 million 109.95 -$60.08 million ($4.99) -2.01 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals $4.07 million 12.71 -$24.16 million ($0.98) -1.97

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Xeris Pharmaceuticals. Xeris Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Xeris Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 144.02%. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,713.47%. Given Innovate Biopharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innovate Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Xeris Pharmaceuticals and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Innovate Biopharmaceuticals N/A -1,207.69% -245.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.3% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH). In addition, the company holds rights for INN-329, a formulation of secretin that is used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures that is in Phase III clinical trial. The company has a research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of ASH. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

