Reviewing NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT (NMCI) & SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (SSW)

NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT (NASDAQ:NMCI) and SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT does not pay a dividend. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

This table compares NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT and SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT $133.92 million 0.62 $12.70 million $0.53 4.51 SEASPAN CORP/SH SH $1.10 billion 1.71 $278.80 million $1.22 7.13

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has higher revenue and earnings than NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT. NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEASPAN CORP/SH SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT and SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT N/A N/A N/A SEASPAN CORP/SH SH 25.43% 9.85% 2.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.6% of NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT and SEASPAN CORP/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT 0 0 1 0 3.00 SEASPAN CORP/SH SH 1 2 2 0 2.20

NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 276.57%. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a consensus target price of $8.88, suggesting a potential upside of 2.01%. Given NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT is more favorable than SEASPAN CORP/SH SH.

Summary

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH beats NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT

Navios Maritime Containers Inc. owns and operates containers. The company is based in Majuro, Marshall Islands.

About SEASPAN CORP/SH SH

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

