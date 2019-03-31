Reviewing Aquantia (AQ) and O2Micro International (OIIM)

Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Aquantia alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aquantia and O2Micro International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquantia 0 3 4 0 2.57 O2Micro International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aquantia presently has a consensus price target of $14.38, indicating a potential upside of 58.66%. Given Aquantia’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aquantia is more favorable than O2Micro International.

Profitability

This table compares Aquantia and O2Micro International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquantia -8.09% -10.45% -8.67% O2Micro International 3.33% 2.91% 2.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Aquantia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of O2Micro International shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Aquantia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aquantia and O2Micro International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquantia $120.78 million 2.64 -$9.77 million ($0.29) -31.24 O2Micro International $62.71 million 0.70 $2.08 million $0.09 19.00

O2Micro International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aquantia. Aquantia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than O2Micro International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Aquantia has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, O2Micro International has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aquantia beats O2Micro International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aquantia

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. Its products include corporate and cloud data center products; enterprise infrastructure products; and access products, such as client connectivity and carrier access. The company sells its products to integrated circuit suppliers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales. Aquantia Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers primarily in Asia and North America. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Aquantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.