Reviewing Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) & Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Allegiance Bancshares does not pay a dividend. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and Orrstown Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiance Bancshares 22.48% 9.55% 1.17% Orrstown Financial Services 14.77% 9.91% 0.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.2% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and Orrstown Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiance Bancshares $165.94 million 4.40 $37.31 million $2.52 13.38 Orrstown Financial Services $86.69 million 2.03 $12.81 million $1.81 10.27

Allegiance Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Orrstown Financial Services. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiance Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allegiance Bancshares and Orrstown Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiance Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Orrstown Financial Services 0 1 2 0 2.67

Allegiance Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $39.42, indicating a potential upside of 16.90%. Orrstown Financial Services has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.55%. Given Orrstown Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orrstown Financial Services is more favorable than Allegiance Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allegiance Bancshares beats Orrstown Financial Services on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machines, drive-through services, and 24-hour depository facilities; mobile banking; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of January 25, 2018, it operated 16 full-service banking locations and a loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory services through an office in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company provides its banking and bank-related services through branches located in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, and Perry counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Washington County, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

