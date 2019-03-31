Retail Value Inc (RVI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,806,000 after acquiring an additional 41,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVI stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. Retail Value Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

In other Retail Value news, Director Gary N. Boston purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 380,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,998,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 397,668 shares of company stock worth $11,490,220 in the last 90 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. (formerly known as DDR Corp.). RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

