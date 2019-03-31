Retail Value Inc (RVI) Position Lowered by Snow Park Capital Partners LP

Snow Park Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,863 shares during the period. Retail Value makes up approximately 3.5% of Snow Park Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Snow Park Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Retail Value in the third quarter worth $71,442,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Value in the third quarter worth $606,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Value in the third quarter worth $16,345,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retail Value in the third quarter worth $71,442,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Retail Value in the third quarter worth $2,659,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Retail Value news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 380,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,998,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary N. Boston purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 397,668 shares of company stock worth $11,490,220.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Retail Value stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,692. Retail Value Inc has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. (formerly known as DDR Corp.). RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

