Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Holdings Reduced by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,780 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

RPAI stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a $0.1656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on RPAI shares. KeyCorp set a $15.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

