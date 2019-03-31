Restoration Hardware (RH) PT Lowered to $140.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Loop Capital to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.99% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RH. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restoration Hardware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.94.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $102.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22. Restoration Hardware has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $164.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 343.98%. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Restoration Hardware’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Restoration Hardware stock. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Restoration Hardware worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

