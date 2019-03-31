Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,049 Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Oracle by 4,197.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,616,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 13,300,077 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4,306.0% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,431,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $123,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307,836 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 13.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,336,984 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,512,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oracle by 20.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,959,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,029,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,653 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Oracle by 11.3% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,587,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,391 shares during the period. 47.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, insider Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $21,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,612,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $180,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,773,750 shares of company stock worth $95,371,438 in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Oracle’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Nomura set a $53.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.53.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

