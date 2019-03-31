Research Analysts Set Expectations for Titan Machinery Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Titan Machinery in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TITN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 425.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.