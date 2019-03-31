Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes Sells 10,118 Shares

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 10,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total transaction of $813,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:RSG opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2,317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 12,266,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,412,000 after buying an additional 11,759,274 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 13,200.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,319,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,294,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $216,948,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,563,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,482,389,000 after buying an additional 1,600,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $60,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $77.73 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.59.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes Sells 10,118 Shares” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/republic-services-inc-rsg-evp-jeffrey-a-hughes-sells-10118-shares.html.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.