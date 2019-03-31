Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) vs. Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Republic First Bancorp and Bryn Mawr Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bryn Mawr Bank 0 3 1 0 2.25

Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.55%. Given Bryn Mawr Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bryn Mawr Bank is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Bryn Mawr Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $112.40 million 2.75 $8.63 million N/A N/A Bryn Mawr Bank $257.04 million 2.83 $63.79 million $3.46 10.44

Bryn Mawr Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp.

Dividends

Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Republic First Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Bryn Mawr Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp 7.68% 3.63% 0.33% Bryn Mawr Bank 24.82% 12.88% 1.59%

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank beats Republic First Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans, real estate loans, construction and land development loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products, as well as lockbox services. As of August 03, 2018, it operated 24 offices located in Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester counties in New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties in Pennsylvania. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts. It also provides loan and lease portfolio of products, such as commercial mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and residential mortgages, as well as construction, and commercial and industrial consumer loans and leases; and leasing services. In addition, the company offers wealth management services comprising trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, financial planning, and brokerage services, as well as estate administration, retirement planning, and tax planning and preparation services. Further, it provides insurance and related products and services that include casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Additionally, the company offers a small-ticket equipment financing services. It provides its services through 43 banking locations, 6 wealth management offices, and 2 insurance and risk management locations in the Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

