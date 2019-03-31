Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regenxbio were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,851,000 after purchasing an additional 947,671 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Regenxbio by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Regenxbio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Regenxbio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Regenxbio by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,136,000 after buying an additional 40,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regenxbio from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.97.

In other Regenxbio news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $877,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,276,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 10,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $607,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,028,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 107,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,518,232. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

RGNX stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.46. Regenxbio Inc has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.24 and a quick ratio of 15.24.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.43. Regenxbio had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 45.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

