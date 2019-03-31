RefToken Achieves Market Cap of $372,204.00 (REF)

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. RefToken has a total market capitalization of $372,204.00 and $240.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RefToken has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One RefToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00012175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $705.52 or 0.17209816 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00061547 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000318 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011425 BTC.

RefToken Profile

RefToken (CRYPTO:REF) is a token. It was first traded on September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 745,939 tokens. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RefToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RefToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

