RECKITT BENCKIS/S (RBGLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of RBGLY opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

