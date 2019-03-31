RealPage Inc (RP) CEO Sells $4,525,874.88 in Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 74,049 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $4,525,874.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,823,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RP opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.51. RealPage Inc has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $66.25.

Get RealPage alerts:

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $226.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.23 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

RP has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on RealPage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RealPage from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded RealPage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RealPage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in RealPage during the third quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in RealPage during the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in RealPage by 10.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RealPage by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 715,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in RealPage during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/realpage-inc-rp-ceo-sells-4525874-88-in-stock.html.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.