RealChain Achieves Market Cap of $311,687.00 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, RealChain has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One RealChain token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. RealChain has a market cap of $311,687.00 and $289,837.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RealChain

RealChain (RCT) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,375,196 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

