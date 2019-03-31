Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Re/Max were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Re/Max during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Re/Max during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Re/Max during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Re/Max during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 target price on Re/Max and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Re/Max from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Re/Max in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Re/Max to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $684.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Re/Max had a return on equity of 84.43% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $50.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

