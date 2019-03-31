Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $405,000 Stake in Brunswick Co. (BC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Brunswick by 4,579.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,604,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,569,918 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Brunswick by 207.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $79,854.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,210.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Tanner sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $179,713.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,251 shares of company stock worth $321,816 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $41.92 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

