Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (JDD)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 58.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 42,696 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 83.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 36,224 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Shares of JDD stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $12.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. Company Profile

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

