Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 1,863.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 285,909 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2,638.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,460,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,354,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth $208,942,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,161,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,806,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,828,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,247,000 after purchasing an additional 107,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

In other Kosmos Energy news, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 22,500,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $146,475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 81,504,790 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $530,596,182.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KOS opened at $6.23 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.21.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Kosmos Energy’s payout ratio is -38.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Societe Generale set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.59.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/raymond-james-associates-boosts-stake-in-kosmos-energy-ltd-kos.html.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.