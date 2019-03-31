Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) Shares Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Raven Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raven Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Raven Industries by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Raven Industries by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Raven Industries by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd.

RAVN stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.34. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.02 million for the quarter. Raven Industries had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 16.38%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Raven Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

