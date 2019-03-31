Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) Director Buys $17,449.74 in Stock

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Director Marc E. Lebaron acquired 462 shares of Raven Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.77 per share, with a total value of $17,449.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,384.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RAVN stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.34. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $49.80.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.02 million for the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 12.74%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Raven Industries’s payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the third quarter worth $201,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

