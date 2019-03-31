Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 223.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Qorvo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Qorvo by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ralph Quinsey sold 209,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $14,447,174.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,813,540.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,381 shares of company stock valued at $15,381,024. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $71.73 on Friday. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $832.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $98.00 price objective on Qorvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Qorvo to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

