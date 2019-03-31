Qiwi (QIWI) vs. QuoteMedia (QMCI) Head-To-Head Survey

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Qiwi and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiwi 12.02% 15.63% 7.32% QuoteMedia 1.18% -5.18% 4.24%

This table compares Qiwi and QuoteMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiwi $441.00 million 1.99 $53.24 million $0.96 14.99 QuoteMedia $9.49 million 1.33 -$1.50 million N/A N/A

Qiwi has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia.

Volatility and Risk

Qiwi has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of Qiwi shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Qiwi and QuoteMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiwi 1 1 1 0 2.00 QuoteMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qiwi currently has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.40%. Given Qiwi’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Qiwi is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

Summary

Qiwi beats QuoteMedia on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Qiwi Wallet, which is an online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer system that allows customers to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers Quotestream, a Web-delivered embedded application, which provides real-time, tick-by-tick, and streaming market quotes and research information; and Quotestream Mobile that allows users to access financial data, news, and charting in real time or delayed modes from various handheld devices. The company also provides Quotestream Professional, which offers market coverage, data, customizable screens, charting, technical analysis, news, and research data primarily to financial services professionals and their support personnel; Web Portfolio Manager that allows users to track their holdings, conduct research, and analyze performance for stocks, mutual funds, and indices listed on exchanges; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. QuoteMedia, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

