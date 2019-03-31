QCR (QCRH) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut QCR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. QCR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $533.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. QCR has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.73 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QCR will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

In related news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $104,959.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in QCR by 324.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in QCR by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

